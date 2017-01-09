Two late goals see New Hartley beat Wallsend Boys Club

Two of the region’s most successful clubs came head to head on Saturday and opened the year with a great advert for junior football.

Current league champions New Hartley opened the scoring on 20 minutes when Jack Ramsey scored from close range.

The lead lasted ten minutes as a powerful header from Wallsend Boys Club’s Owen Graham levelled things up.

The second half showed nothing between the two teams but Wallsend took the lead on 80 minutes with a John Somerville screamer from 25 yards.

But New Hartley were not finished and they equalised with only three minutes remaining through Owen Seed.

Then, with 90 minutes up, Hartley scored a third to win the game when former Wallsend player Kieron Brannen raced through to beat the Boys Club keeper to make it 3-2.