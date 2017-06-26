Wade calls for Ashington fans to ‘keep the faith’

Ashington FC’s newly appointed joint manager Tom Wade had told Colliers fans to “keep the faith – and we won’t let you down”.

Wade’s words came at the end of what was a well attended fans’ forum at the Woodhorn Lane-based club.

Wade, who is working alongside Steve Harmison, spoke for over half an hour before answering questions from the fans.

He said: “We have signed all of the lads from last season with the exception of two – Ryan McGorrigan and Jonathan Tiffoney, the latter has returned to Scotland.

“It is a very strong squad and there are some top notch players.

“After the disappointment of finishing 16th last season, the playing staff feel they have got a point to prove and we need the feel-good factor to return to the club.”

Wade added that the management team had ‘irons in the fire’ over potential new signings and confirmed that ex-striker Tony Stephenson had put pen to paper.

Stephenson scored the only goal as West Allotment Celtic beat the Colliers at Whitley Park at the beginning of March.

Wade added: “Ashington are a good club with a great future, but we need to give the fans something to watch.

“My message to them is to keep the faith and we won’t let you down.”

Wade also said he hoped a fans’ forum would be held on a regular basis.

Ian Reid, chairman of the supporters’ club, said: “Quite a few of the fans think Tom is an honest and truthful manager.

“He tells us what is going on and does not hide anything, which is a necessity for supporters.

“He is very professional in his outlook, and that’s not just towards the team but the club and the pyramid system within the club.

“The feedback which I have had is that supporters have been very impressed by his outlook for the club.”

Meanwhile the players were reporting back for pre-season training this week ahead of home warm-up games inside six days against Ashington Colliers, on Wednesday, July 5, Esh Winning, on Friday, July 7, and AFC Newbiggin, on Monday, July 10. Kick-off for all three clashes is 7.30pm.