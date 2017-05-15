Four wicket defeat for Blyth

Blyth cricket travelled to Blue Flames with a much-weakened side, with six changes from last week’s win, and eventually they went down to a four wicket defeat.

Blyth, batting first, got off to a great start. Clark and Purma put on 59 runs for the first wicket. Clark was first out for 18. Kirkup came in next after his century for the seconds last week. He and Purma added 20 when Purma went for a top score of 35.

With B Baig taking 4-33 and A Khan 4-58, Blyth ended their innings on 150 all out.

Blue Flames made a steady start and added 31 when Roberts took two wickets in two balls.

I Khan and Iqbal put on 46 for the fourth wicket. Lawrence then took two wickets in two balls. I Kan went for 35. Iqbal and A Khan saw the home side to victory with a 64 run stand. Iqbal was 44 not out and A Khan 34 not out. Roberts took 2 for 48 and Lawrence 2 for 27.