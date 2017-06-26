Harmison praises team effort in Ashington win over Consett

Ashington Cricket Club first XI skipper Ben Harmison was thrilled after his side had picked up a maximum points victory over Consett at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

Harmison lavished praise on his players as “everyone contributed”.

After recording an 80-run success, Harmison said: “The players are probably sick of me speaking at the moment, but I’m trying to hone into them self belief and how good a side we are.

“It was a great win at Shotley Bridge the previous week, but at the end of the day, it would count for nothing if we turned up with complacency and bad attitudes.

“We had to put the same work rate in as last week, and to be fair to the lads they did that.”

Harmison – whose side were put into bat – added: “It was a tough pitch, it was really slow and there was nothing in it at all for our big fast bowlers.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was still a lovely flat pitch, but it was soft and obviously the weather we had had probably didn’t help matters.

“From our point of view, we probably want a pitch with a bit more life in it for our fast bowlers and I back our batters to cope with a bit of lateral movement.

“It was tough at the beginning and it’s harder to face slow bowling too when you are a batsman because you have got to put all of the pace on the ball.

“Neil Wood was unlucky, anywhere else and his shot would have gone for six, but he hit it straight down the lad’s throat on the boundary.

“Jack [Jessop] batted nicely but it was just a shame when he and Ben O’Brien were batting together that they didn’t go on to score hundreds.”

After a period where they were disappointing in the field, Harmison was pleased his side upped the ante.

“Bowling wise, we started poorly but clawed it back by taking a couple of good wickets,” he said.

“The weather was hot again but we kicked on, were relentless and the energy in the field was brilliant.

“We know Kamran Mansoor got a hundred but he didn’t really hurt us.

“Our tactics were to get him off strike early so as to bowl more deliveries to the other lads and we did well.

“Callum Storey’s second spell was brilliant and Paul Rutherford bowled well, but it was just a good team effort.

“It was one of those games where everyone contributed and we got the 20 points, which was the main thing.

“We have a busy week playing on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and we’ll see how things go.”