Jessop century as Ashington win

Jack Jessop hit his second century of the season for Ashington who crushed newly promoted Lintz by a 215 runs margin at Langwell Crescent on Saturday.

It was the Colliers’ third victory from their opening four matches and after being put into bat, Jessop and Neil Wood laid the foundations for what was to be a sizeable total of 288.

Wood, the aggressor of the duo, hit ten boundaries in 61 but in the 22nd over - and the ball after the pair had recorded a century opening stand – he was stumped by wicketkeeper Ryan McVittie.

Three balls later Sean McCafferty skied Paul Lumley and was caught at mid on by Matthew Young.

Jessop came out of his shell and added 46 with Michael Levison before the latter departed to Lumley via an lbw shout. Ben O’Brien (28) hoisted Chris Bowes but only straight down Kevin Johnson’s throat on the deep mid wicket boundary then skipper Ben Harmison (38 which included three fours and two sixes) added 70 with Jessop.

The excellent Jessop who brought up his hundred in the 42nd over, finally bowed out for 128 in the final over, after finding the boundary on 14 occasions.

Matty Collins then struck three times in his opening six overs to have the visitors reeling at 35-3 and skipper Gary Christie fell to a fine slip catch by Ben O’Brien.

With brothers Ben and James Harmison bowling in tandum the slide continued as Lintz teetered to 43-7 but their score was given a touch of respectability by Nick Young who smashed five boundaries in a swashbuckling 25.

Young was out with the score on 73 - ironically well caught on the boundary by man of the moment Jessop. Ben Harmison weighed in with 4-9 from seven overs and James Harmison took 3-26 with Lintz dismissed from the second ball of the 29th over.

Ashington 20 pts; Lintz 3.

*On Saturday (May 20), Ashington are away to Percy Main.