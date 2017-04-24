Jessop hits century in opening day win

A magnificent century from Jack Jessop, his first ever for the club, spearheaded Ashington to a champion start to the new season with a crushing 150 runs victory over Newcastle City at Gosforth on Saturday.

The Mighty Acorns – the defending holders of the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League and without captain Ben Harmison - were in a spot of bother at 49-3 in the opening session but were rescued as Jessop, Sean McCafferty and Greg Williams all played key roles.

Neil Wood, Daniel Grant and skipper for the day Ben O’Brien were the early casualties to fall until Jessop and McCafferty came together to post 74 for the crucial fourth wicket. The latter fell lbw to Ul-Haq for 39 but Jessop and Williams (34) continued with the recovery mission adding a further 79.

Ashington closed on 224-8 with right hander Jessop eventually departing via a run out for 112. The youngster, who batted for exactly three hours and faced 149 deliveries, smashed ten fours and three sixes - one of which brought him to three figures.

The City quickly lost Mohammad who was run out by Williams and once Matty Collins had struck in the 12th over with the first of four victims, the Colliers ripped through the middle and lower order with devastating effect.

Ian Sharkey also collected a four wicket haul (4-15) from only 4.5 overs including wrapping the game up from the fifth ball of the 29th over. Callum Storey picked up the other wicket as the hosts were dismissed for 74. *On Saturday, Ashington are at home to Tynedale.