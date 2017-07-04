Joy and agony for Ashington

Ashington were involved at both ends of the cricketing spectrum over the weekend as they followed up an incredible victory against basement side Ponteland on Saturday with a painful defeat only 24 hours later at the hands of Newcastle City.

With Lintz pulling off a five-wicket success against current league leaders Swalwell on Saturday, the Colliers had the perfect opportunity to capitalise and make up ground as they hosted Newcastle City – only the weekend of shocks continued as the Gosforth-based outfit won by a 61-run margin.

Ashington’s bowlers did a good job in restricting their opponents to a final score of 158-9 from 50 overs. Indeed, at the halfway mark, City only had 57 on the board and had lost opener Salman Asif, who was caught and bowled by Matty Collins in his first over, and Usman Mukhtar, bowled by Paul Rutherford. Rutherford struck again in the 28th over to remove Abdul Rehman – but all bowlers chipped in as the City lost nine wickets in total. Collins took 3-43; Rutherford 2-28; Ben Harmison 2-33 with one each for Callum Storey and O’Brien.

Colliers openers Jack Jessop and Neil Wood took five from Ian Stubbs’ opening over – but things rapidly deteriorated with the home side reeling at 42-5. There was still hope when skipper Harmison was at the wicket but in the 14th over he departed for 21. Stubbs took his tally to five, trapping Daniel Grant leg before and although Greg Williams struck an unbeaten 27 from 30 balls, Ashington’s demise was complete in the 26th over when Collins was caught by Khan at first slip.

The previous day at Ponteland, Ashington vice-captain had been the star performer with the bat with an excellently compiled 106 in a total of 245-9. Callum Storey and Matty Collins then routed the home side for a paltry 19.