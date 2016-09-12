A win and a defeat for New Hartley Juniors

A ‘new look’ New Hartley Juniors found the going tough this week with two league defeats in three days.

Midweek saw Hartley in derby action when they made the short trip to rivals Wallsend BC.

A fierce fought match saw Wallsend run out 3-2 winners with both sides reduced to ten men.

Saturday saw league leaders Stockton Town visit Hartley and they maintained their 100 per cent record with a 5-2 victory.

John Maley, of New Hartley, said: “Once again the league has some quality teams in it. We have had to rebuild our championship winning team from last season and on Saturday against Stockton only two of the starting line-up featured in last season’s success.

Hartley have no game on Saturday due to Northumberland county schools being in action.