Ashington 2nds win title for third year in a row

Ashington Cricket Club’s second team retained their Division B1 title at Langwell Crescent Memorial Ground for the third successive year when they beat mid-table Percy Main.

The hosts only required four bonus points prior to the match to be sure of the championship over second-placed Shotley Bridge, but they could only muster one of those during a low scoring first innings.

Josh Robinson lost the toss and was asked to bat first, and Percy Main soon made the breakthrough when Doug Potts was caught behind for eight.

After fellow opener Matthew Potts was caught for 38, Ashington saw a middle order collapse with Matthew Storey, Jonathan Storey, Alex Storey and Scott Hetherington all out for single figure scores.

Matthew Crawford and Chris Dunn added 18 for the last wicket before the former was clean bowled for 12 by Percy Main’s captain Steven Patterson with the score on 116.

This meant Ashington only required two wickets to claim the bonus point that would seal the league.

It came from the first ball of the sixth over when right arm quick bowler Tom Common dismissed Paul Langley for one, after earlier trapping James Stanistreet lbw for two.

With the league decided, Ashington then began to take wickets at regular intervals, mainly thanks to Doug Potts, whose off spin claimed four wickets for just two runs including that of a very good catch by George Collins at mid-on.

Common, A Storey, George Collins and Matthew Crawford were all also among the wickets as Ashington enjoyed a jubilant win in their last home game of the season.

On Saturday Ashington 2nds travel to Lanchester in their final game.

Team captain Josh Robinson said he was pleased with the efforts of his players in another league-winning season.

This season’s title is Robinson’s first as captain, 2014 and 2015 saw Doug Potts was in charge.

Robinson said: “I’m happy to win it with some young and upcoming players but also with a mix of experience.

“Everyone has contributed at some point, which makes it a good team effort.

“There has been some tough games where we haven’t scored a lot of runs but have gone on to bowl teams out when the pressure has been on.”

Robinson was referring to the Alnmouth and Percy Main home games, where Ashington won by 26 runs and 37 runs respectively, when both times they were defending under 120.

Robinson had previously captained the third team to league wins in 2014 and 2015 before stepping up to the second team role.