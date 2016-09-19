Ashington Cricket Club celebrate season of six trophies

The 2016 cricket season has been a massive six hit for Ashington.

Playing staff from the highly successful first, second and third XIs gathered on Saturday morning for what was a unique photo-call to mark their achievements during the campaign.

The three teams all won their respective divisions in the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior Leagues whilst the firsts clinched the League Cup and Smithson Trophy with the thirds lifting the Ian Appleby Cup.

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, said: “I’m immensely proud of Ashington Cricket Club for their amazing season.

“From the first team to the third XI, the teams have excelled.

“This success only comes with hard work, commitment and dedication, so well done and congratulations to everyone at the club.”