Ashington Cricket Club skipper Greg Williams eyes Smithson Cup final with rivals Tynedale

Ashington Cricket Club skipper Greg Williams says that if his league and cup double winning side lift the Smithson Cup at South Northumberland’s Roseworth Terrace ground this Sunday it would be the icing on their celebration cake.

The Colliers – who earlier in the campaign defeated Ryton at Langwell Crescent to take the League Cup – were crowned champions of the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League last weekend. Two years ago, Williams’ side went down in the final of the same competition against Tynemouth at Benwell Hill’s Denton Bank ground – and they will go into Sunday’s showdown against old adversaries and arch rivals Tynedale (3pm start) with a simple message from their captain.

Williams said: “We have had some good battles over the years against Tynedale – and Sunday will be no different.

“They are a young outfit who have done well in 20 overs cricket this term.

“We have knocked out Dukes North East Premier League sides Tynemouth and Benwell Hill and all I will be asking from my lads will be to perform as they have done all season.

“We have won the League and the League Cup and to come out on top on Sunday would be the icing on the cake.”

The Hexham based outfit, who also beat DNEPL side Newcastle in the quarter finals, reached the final after an away victory over Cowgate and Thomas Cant, in his fourth season as Tynedale skipper said: “We are looking forward to Sunday’s clash between two good sides from the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League.

“We came out on top of a high scoring game when we played Ashington earlier in the season in the Tyneside Charity Bowl and it should be a cracking game with both teams packed with local lads.”