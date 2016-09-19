Ashington defender Blandford puts return decision on hold

Ashington FC’s Scott Blandford, who was carried off after only ten minutes of the home match against Penrith which was later abandoned, will be forced to play a waiting game before making any decision on his footballing future.

The defender or midfielder was taken to Cramlington Hospital where he was told he had ruptured his achilles and it is not certain whether he will require surgery.

The 31-year-old said at the weekend: “I haven’t set myself a target because I want to see how it heals.

“If it has not re-attached I face an operation, but I also have a knee injury on the same leg, and apart from my age I also have to think about my family.”

Ashington-born Blandford, a production worker for car giants Nissan in Sunderland, admitted he heard a loud noise before going down in pain.

He said: “There was no impact.“When I was pushing off to run I heard a loud pop.”

Blandford thanked the club physiotherapist Jay Robertson for his assistance and care, and he said he is grateful to Ashington for giving him the opportunity to play for the club in a couple of spells over the past 13 years.

He is now calling on the fans at Woodhorn Lane to get behind the team.

“We have a great ground and pitch but we still have to be realistic when looking at what other teams can offer players in a financial sense,” he said.

“We have had bumps at Ashington but we have assembled a great team spirit over the last month.

“We are what we are and what we have in place will last beyond this season with the group of players we have.

“The fans have helped us since the Shildon game early in the campaign, and I’d like them to get behind the team.”