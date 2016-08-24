Ashington get much needed three points with win over Chester-le-Street

Ashington picked up their second league win of the season on Tuesday night when they came from behind to beat Chester-le-Street 4-2.

With regular goalkeeper Conor Grant and striker Ben Harmison both suspended, boss Steve Harmison drafted in Luc Glasper between the posts and handed a recall to Damien Stevens.

The game kicked off in humid conditions but an uninspiring first period contained very few chances.

In the tenth minute, Stevens found Lee McAndrew who cut inside a defender but saw his shot repelled by home stopper Jack Wilson.

Midway through the period it was McAndrew who set up an opportunity for Luke Salmon, ut his goalbound header was brilliantly kept out by Wilson.

The home side’s first real threat came in the 27th minute when Andrew Grant-Soulsby headed wide from a free kick,then Glasper did well to block a left footed drive from Dominic Laws.

In the 38th minute the Cestrians took the lead. A ball knocked into the area from the right bounced over the Ashington defence and into the path of Grant-Soulsby, who headed wide of Glasper.

However, the Colliers drew level on the stroke of half-ime with an excellent finish from Kyle Downey. Awarded a free kick 22 yards out, the midfielder stepped up and curled a delightful left footed effort over the wall and into the roof of the net.

Early in the second period, Daniel Hepplewhite met a free kick by Craig Marron on the full and his shot was blocked by Glasper,then Laws had an effort deflected for a corner.

The Colliers went into a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute. Shaun Henderson picked out Ryan Bell with a crossfield pass from left to right and Bell’s inviting cross saw Andrew power home a header from nine yards wide of Wilson.

On 77 minutes Ashington got a third after a route one move. Stevens latched onto a clearance from Glasper to steer a right footer wide of Wilson and into the net.

But two minutes later, the game was back in the melting pot as Marron beat Glasper with a cool finish high into the net from 20 yards.

Harmison introduced Ben Sampson for Bell and later Joe Moscrop for Stevens,and the two substitutes combined seven minutes from time. Sampson found Moscrop down the right who went around the advanced Wilson but saw his pull back cleared to safety by a defender.

In the first minute of time added on, Ashington ensured victory. Moscrop was again involved, supplying the cross from which Bulford scored his second of the night with a left foot half volley.

Ashington: Glasper, Henderson, Salmon, Christensen, J Harmison, Buchanan, Bell (Sampson 67), Downey, Stevens (Moscrop 79), Bulford, McAndrew (Gunn 88). Subs not used: Farrell, Dunn.

On Saturday, Ashington are at home to Guisborough, kick-off 3pm.