Ashington run in seven tries against South Shields

Ashington RFC celebrated the official opening of their newly extended clubhouse in style as they put on an excellent display of running rugby to beat South Shields.

The big Shields forwards dominated the first 15 minutes with the home side disrupted by the early loss to injury of fly-half James Turner.

But good defence meant the visitors only had a tenth minute penalty to show for their dominance.

After 15 minutes, full-back Ryan Dodds broke out of defence and fed winger Josh Weekes 40 metres out. He powered past his opposite winger and out stripped the covering defence to score in the corner.

Ashington dominated the rest of the first half, adding three further tries from Dodds, John Tuck, crossing for his first try for the first team, and second row Harrigan. Elliott converted two, one from the touchline, to give Ashington a 24-3 half-time lead.

The visitors started the second half strongly and scored a deserved try from a five-metre lineout drive after 52 minutes.

But were unable to sustain their pressure and the home side extended their lead on the hour when centre Mitchell Brown powered over for a try from 30 metres out. Elliott added the conversion and a penalty three minutes later.

Ashington were now playing free flowing rugby and winger Weekes crossed for his second try and the Elliott ghosted over for Ashington’s final try, and he also added both conversions.

South Shields finished strongly and scored a late consolation try in the corner.

Next week Ashington are away to North Shields, kick-off 3pm.