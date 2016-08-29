Ashington skipper Williams admits his side are in an ‘excellent position’

Ashington Cricket Club’s first XI skipper Greg Williams would only admit after his side had won a nailbiter against Swalwell on Saturday that his outfit are in a fantastic position at the top of the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League.

The Mighty Acorns gained another point on nearest challengers Shotley Bridge after the Spa side picked up a 19 points victory at home to Leadgate whilst Williams’ side recorded a maximum.

Ashington, who lead the table by 48 points, need to win one game to clinch the title, but a cautious Williams said: “We play one match at a time and will just look to keep doing what we have done all season until it’s mathematically impossible for any other side to catch us.

“To be in this position is fantastic, but we still have three games of cricket to play.”

Williams, who hit the winning boundary at Swalwell with three balls remaining, hailed another outstanding team performance.

“I lost the toss and they batted, but we bowled tremendously well because at one stage they were 86-0,” he said.

“We had bowled tight and they were always up against it and we needed to pick up a couple of wickets so as to put us into a good position.

“We changed the bowling a bit, Paul Rutherford came on and got Chris Hewison caught at long-on by Ben O’Brien, which was a massive wicket, then we bowled and fielded really well.

“The two spinners performed well, Paul [Rutherford] was real class and Ani Singh bowled two good spells.

“The two seamers ran in on a sunny day to give us 12 overs each and it was a great performance from them as well as we were looking to chase 250 minimum at one point, so I was chuffed to curtail Swalwell to 193.”

He continued: “We got off to a poor start, but we have got depth in our batting to cope with that and we came back well through Ani and Daniel [Grant].

“Hats off to them, it was an absolutely fantastic partnership between them.

“We got bogged down a bit after Ani was out as Swalwell bowled well and the light was deteriorating.

“It was a good knock from Ben [Harmison] in the middle and he had done the hard work before I came in.

“It was difficult to pick the ball up, but the longer you are in the middle, the easier it gets.

“Ben put us in a great position and we just had to make sure we didn’t bottle it at the end.

“It was another outstanding team performance from the lads.”

On Saturday Ashington are at home to Ponteland.