Blyth beaten by bottom side Ulgham

Blyth came away from Ulgham with their tails between there legs after a woeful fielding display as they suffered a 34-run defeat.

But despite the defeat, Blyth moved four more points clearer of Kirkley, who lost against Backworth.

Ulgham opened with father and son pairing Colin and Adam Tait, while David Ebdale and Craig Smith took the new ball for Blyth.

Ebdale made an early breakthrough when he trapped Adam Tait lbw for one, before Roy Haygarth and Colin Tait moved the score to 31 after 12 overs.

Blyth skipper Mark Lawrence brought himself on to replace Smith just before Ebdale trapped Colin Tait lbw for a patient 18.

David Covell came in to join Haygarth and he upped the run rate.

In just 13 overs Haygarth and Covell trebled the score before Lawrence caught and bowled Haygarth for 26 with the score on 96.

Lovat was next in and was dropped twice before he got started. Covell brought up his half century off only for Lawrence to pick up his wicket, lbw for 63.

Nick Dodds came in next and made his intensions clear from the start as he hit two from his first ball and the second went sailing over the boundary for a huge six.

Fran Carrighan took the fifth wicket to fall, when Lovat pulled a short ball to square leg where Ebdale took a brilliant catch.

Ebdale then trapped Campbell lbw for eight then skipper David Loxham came in and with Dodds took Ulgham to their first batting points of the season.

Cameron Walker picked up the wicket of Dodds for 44 as Ulgham closed on 211-7.

Blyth’ bowling figures were Ebdale 3-49, Smith 0-20, Lawrence 2-44, Walker 1-58 and Carrighan 1-34.

Blyth’s reply got off to a terrible start, losing two wickets in the first two overs with five on the board.

Campbell made an eary breakthrough when Andy Clark was trapped lbw then Andy Rowell was run out.

Richard Glass joined Lawrence and they brought up a 50 partnership in the 12th over.

However, Loxham took the prize wicket of Lawrence when Covell caught him for 44.

Then wickets fell at regular intervals as only Smith managed to build an innings before he was out for 34.

Ebdale was left without any partners when the last wicket fell and he was unbeaten on 25 as Blyth were all out for 177.

Ulgham’s bowling figures were Dodds 1-65, Campbell 3-31, D Loxham 1-28, D Covell 2-13 and Cowe 2-29.

Blyth seven points

Ulgham 30 points

Blyth seconds’ game at Ulgham was called off Sunday morning after heavy overnight rain.

Next Saturday Blyth first XI travel up to Ashington Rugby Club for a local derby with a 12.30pm start. The seconds are at home against Rock with a 1.30pm start.