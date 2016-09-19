Blyth beaten in last game of the season by Blagdon Park

A much-changed side from the previous week’s victory saw Blyth go down to a 52-run defeat against Blagdon Park on Saturday.

Blyth gave 13-year-old Harry Clark his senior debut, playing alongside his dad.

Blagdon batted first and had two players with half centuries, opener Adam Clark with 53 including five fours, and Matty Senior with 56 including nine fours.

David Gibson played a cameo innings scoring 38 with six fours and Nigel Clough scored a brisk 28 with a six and three fours.

Blyth’s wicket takers were D Ebdale 1-24, M Lawrence 1-25, K Hudspith 2-47 and A Clark 1-33.

Blyth skipper Mark Lawrence along with Kevin Hudspith put together their side’s best partnership of 46 runs.

Lawrence scored 35 with one six and four fours, Hudspith 34 including five fours.

Dickie Glass scored a dogged 19 and Ebdale at number nine hit 18 at nearly a run a ball. Andy Clark (13) and Rowell (12) were the only others in double figures as they were dismissed for 183.

Blagdon’s wicket takers were S Oxley 1-31, S Ayres 1-20, Ally Clark 3-56, D Simpson 2-25 and B Cuthbertson 3-14.

Blagdon 30 points

Blyth 6 points

Blyth second team’s game at home to Wooler was called off on Saturday morning as the outfield had parts still flooded.