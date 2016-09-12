Blyth secure survival with six-wicket win over Blue Flames

Blyth avoided relegation with a six-wicket win over Blue Flames at Plessey Road on Saturday.

With Gary Quinn and Surjir Singh back in the side, Blyth had almost a full strength line-up for the first time in several games.

Blue Flames were put into bat and Andy Kemp made an early breakthrough when he caught and bowled Baig for nought.

The visitors had taken the score to 31-1 when Andy Clark took a superb slip catch low down to dimiss Amin for 20 off the bowling of David Ebdale.

The same combination then dismissed I Khan.

Blue Flames continued to add runs and a further 32 had been added before Blyth skipper Mark Lawrence struck twice in four balls.

First he trapped M Amin lbw for ten, then A Khan quickly followed in the same fashion without scoring.

One run later new batsmen A Ali was bowled by Singh, also without scoring, then Lawrence bowled Kumara for seven.

Pradeep was next in, however, with five runs added he was bowled by Singh for four, then last man Navoda was stumped by Quinn off Singh as the visitors were all out for 104. Iqbal finished 33 not out.

Blyth’s bowling figures were Kemp 2-42 Ebdale 2-21, Lawrence 3-31 and Singh 3-10.

Blyth started their quest to gain full points with Andy Clark and Andy Rowell, but the former was first to go, bowled by Ali for 16.

Lawrence came in and looked to score from the word go. He certainly led a charmed life as he was dropped five times. With Rowell, he pushed the score past the halfway point.

With the score on 55, Baig bowled Lawrence for 30, which including five fours and a six.

Quinn joined Rowell and after a slow start cut loose and started pushing the score along.

Rowell and his replacement Hudspith were both dismissed before Smith came in and helped Quinn see Blyth past the winning line.

Quinn remained 36 not out while Smith was unbeaten on five.

Blyth 30 points

Blue Flames 3 points

On Saturday Blyth are away to Blagdon Park at 12.30pm, while the second XI are at home to Wooler with a 1.30pm start.