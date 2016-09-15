Blyth Spartans Juniors U17s through in FA Youth Cup

Blyth Spartans Juniors played in the FA Youth cup for the first time and beat Hebburn Town Juniors under the lights at Croft Park.

Both teams started well, but the home side took the lead on six minutes with a long range shot from Euan Devonshire.

Further goals for Spartans came from Jamie Watson (2), Jack Hudson and Reece Hogg.

The game means that Blyth Spartans have now been represented in all four of the major FA competitions over its long and distinguished history – FA cup, FA Trophy, FA Vase and now the FA Youth cup through the junior team.

Spartans will now Play Durham City in the next round at Croft Park.

More information on the Facebook page Blyth Spartans Juniors where more details will be announced.