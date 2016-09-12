Blyth Town boss insists side will bounce back from FA Vase defeat

Blyth Town are determined to fight back after being knocked out of the FA Vase following a 2-1 home defeat against Ryton Crawcrook Albion on Saturday.

The visitors led at the interval before Blyth equalised through a Gary Day penalty, but with only seconds remaining Albion snatched a late winner.

Town manager Mick Connors said it was all a “learning curve” and described the defeat as “devastating” but ensures it will spur the team on to fight harder in the rest of the Northern League games.

“The Vase match was a first for the club, so it has come as a massive blow to us all,” he said.

“To end our experience in these matches at the first hurdle is just devastating to us all, and it was a close call, but we had enough chances to win, we just missed a few great opportunities.

“If you make that one mistake it’s game over. We have no one to blame but ourselves for not taking opportunities and have to treat this as a massive learning curve at this level and concentrate on the Northern League games for the rest of the season.

“This is our bread and butter so we need to be good enough. Poor performances will no longer be accepted.

“We have just brought in a couple of new players and have some exciting prospects in the pipeline to freshen up the squad.

”We want to put our club on the map and the only way to do that is to up our game and get consistently good results.”

Blyth Town play again at home on Wednesday against Northallerton Town, kick-off 7.30pm, and then travel to Alnwick Town on Saturday.

Tickets for home games are £5 on the door and includes a complimentary drink at the clubhouse.

For up to date news and information about the club and the players visit www.blythtownfirstteam.co.uk