Colliers make a point on challengers in abandoned game

The afternoon rain which swept across the north east resulted in all games in the A1 division of the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League being abandoned on Saturday.

However, Ashington increased their lead at the top over defending champions and nearest challengers Shotley Bridge by a further point and now hold a 47-point advantage with four games of the season remaining.

The eagerly anticipated match between the two sides at Langwell Crescent was eventually wiped out, and although both sides collected the mandatory five points each, the Colliers picked up an additional bowling point by reducing the Durham side to 14-2 after eight overs.

Ashington skipper Greg Williams, who won the toss and put the visitors into bat, said: “The forecast was bad and I reckon you should look to bowl first on a weather affected day if you can.

“Things went well for us, Callum Storey bowled Kieran Milburn in the second over and Ben Harmison had Greg Patterson caught at first slip by Ani Singh, but then we got some really heavy rain which had the final say.”

Match sponsor: Andrew Warnes (Cottage & Glendale Holiday Park).

On Saturday, Ashington travel to face Swalwell.