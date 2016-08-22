Cramlington Green no match for Blyth Town Sunday

In the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League premier division, Broomhill North End Trap went down 4-2 at home to Ashington Town Central.

Jonny Graham and Josh Baston scored for Trap, but strikes from Daniel Carr (2), Scott Neil and Brad Higgins won it for Town.

Cramlington Green were no match for inform Blyth Town Sunday, going down 6-0 at home. Keeper Ryan Haire was star man for the Green after an excellent display, but he could do nothing as Martyn Hepple (2), Ross Gilchrist, (2), Robert Ridley and Paul Katz were on target.

Earsdon Red Lion also went down, 4-1 at home to new boys Amble Tavern. Michael Starky scored for Lion, but goals from Nathan Buddle (2) and Josh Hay (2) maintained Tavern’s excellent start to the season.

A Josh Laverick goal for Bedlington Market Tavern was enough for the three points against Newsham Victory.

Division two saw Marden Residents score late to beat Ashington Sporting Club 5-4.

On target for Sporting Club were Adam Ord (2), Robert Watt and James Dodds, and for Residents Shaun Nolan (2), Marc Hunter, Mathew Dawson and Sean Joyce.

Bebside Inn ran riot when entertaining Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern as they won 11-0 with goals from Jason Hamilton (3), Simon Reay (2), Gavin Agnew, Ryan Waite, Ian Locke, David Long, Stephen Hardy and an own goal.

High Street had a 4-0 home win against new team Morpeth Conservative Club with Brandon Nadeem (2), Anthony Goldie and Adam Emmerson the scorers.

A tremendous game between North Shields Pineapple and Ellington Plough saw the latter win 6-3. Goals for Pineapple came from Shaun Blake (2) and Jay Dalton. Scoring for Plough were Jack Phillips (2), Jordan Dodds (2), Jack Elliott and Max Robinson.