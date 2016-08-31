Derby victory for Blyth Town at Bedlington Terriers

Blyth Town secured all three points in their first derby game of the season in Northern League division two.

They made the short trip to Bedlington Terriers’ Doctor Pitt Welfare Park on Saturday and came away with a 5-0 victory.

The win follows a string of recent defeats where manager Mick Connors said there needed to be “a big shake up”.

“After a bit of an unwarranted defeat against Thornaby in our last home game, and visibility issues against Easington, we sat down as a team to reflect on reoccurring mistakes which were costing us results, and what we could do about them,” he said.

“The players responded in the right manner and have the drive and determination to succeed in this league, which shows in how far we have come.

“This time last year we were playing Rutherford and now we are playing established club Bedlington Terriers on a bank holiday Monday.”

Blyth dominated the game from the kick-off with Gary McRoberts pulling the strings in midfield.

The first goal came in the 13th minute from a through ball that Gary Day ran onto only to be felled by keeper Mullen, resulting in a penalty which man of the match Day duly converted.

A second opportunity came shortly after, with Day rounding the keeper to place the ball into the far corner, giving Blyth a 2-0 lead.

A back pass was closed down by Day and the Bedlington Terriers keeper endeavoured to kick the ball out of danger, only for the ball to hit him and shoot straight into the back of the net, giving Day his hat-trick.

The first half was finished off with a tremendous goal from David Robinson, who powered down the right wing before finding the Bedlington Terriers’ net.

The fifth goal came late in the game from a deserving Chris Lisle, who topped off an excellent performance.

Blyth manager Connors added: “Having Gary Day back from injury has made a tremendous difference to the dynamics of the team, being out for a long while due to injury and coming back with a hat-trick is the way to do it.

“The team seems to be settling down now after a couple of new additions to the squad - they are coming together nicely both on and off the pitch.”

Blyth Town are at home to Durham City on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Supporters can pay £5 on the door at the South Newsham club, which includes a complimentary drink from the clubhouse bar and concessions are available by contacting the club on 07710 715045.