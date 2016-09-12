Double cup success for Ashington Cricket Club

The season just gets better and better for Ashington Cricket Club after the first and third XIs both won cup finals on Sunday.

It is believed the Langwell Crescent club have made history by becoming the first outfit where the first, second and third teams have all been crowned champions of their respective Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior Leagues in the same campaign.

Ashington CC 3rd XI won the Ian Appleby Cup by beating Newcastle City in the final. Picture by Ian Appleby

The firsts, who earlier in the summer claimed silverware when they defeated Ryton to take the League Cup, were victorious on Sunday at South Northumberland’s Roseworth Terrace ground as they took the Smithson Cup with a seven-wicket success against Tynedale.

The Colliers got off to a flying start when in the second over from Callum Storey, wicketkeeper Daniel Grant dived full stretch to his right to hold onto a superb one handed catch to send back Jamie Crichton for one.

Then in the fourth, Storey struck a massive blow when he removed Patrick Matautaava. The Tynedale professional had just hit the paceman over the square leg boundary for a six but next ball he returned a catch straight down Storey’s throat.

Spinner Paul Rutherford accounted for James Rainford, stumped by Grant, then two identical run outs in as many deliveries removed Noah Hiles and Sam Mannion.

When Callum Barnes fell to Ani Singh, the visitors were reeling at 36-6 at the half way stage.

But skipper Thomas Cant (35) and Josh Renton (13 not out) grafted out a 38 runs partnership before the Hexham-based side closed their 20 overs on 95-8.

In the third over of Ashington’s reply, Cant accounted for Singh lbw, then after finding the boundary with a reverse sweep shot, skipper Williams (14) tried to repeat the effort next ball and was caught by Renton.

From 18-2, Jack Jessop and Ben O’Brien added 45 before the former, on 22, was lbw to Curtis Lucas.

Ben Harmison (14 not out) partnered O’Brien (43 not out) and the pair led Ashington to victory from the fourth ball of the 16th over.

O’Brien, who was later named as the man of the match, finished the game off in style with a six over the long-on boundary.

Meanwhile the Ian Appleby Cup final at Langwell Crescent between Ashington thirds and Newcastle City was a much tighter affair with the Colliers coming out on top with only three balls to spare.

After the visitors had posted 133-6, the Wansbeck side began well with skipper Jonny Storey smashing 35.

An unbroken partnership of 51 for the fifth wicket between Matty Storey (46 not out) and Graham Whitworth (23 not out) took Ashington home with the former hitting the winning run.