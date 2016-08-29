Harmison ‘baffled’ after Ashington defeat to Guisborough

Ashington FC manager Steve Harmison was left baffled and admitted that his defenders would be feeling the same way after his side’s 3-1 defeat against Guisborough at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Harmison said: “To be honest, it’s a bizarre situation as I reflect on how we have lost the game 3-1.

“I didn’t think we played badly at all. We worked hard and kept to a plan, but again we are conceding goals from mistakes and not being able to do the simple things, which includes holding the ball up, and it is putting our back four under pressure.

“I thought the two centre halves looked fine, but even they must be thinking to themselves ‘how have we conceded three goals’.

“Guisborough are a good side and they played some nice football, but other than the three chances they had, I didn’t think they had many more.

“Again we ourselves have missed opportunities and had three cleared off the line in the first half, but for the fourth or fifth time this season we have conceded a goal between the 30-40 minutes mark again.

“”We are not a bad side when we are winning, but we are not getting ourselves in front because the longer the game goes without us scoring, it only takes one mistake, and everything is going against us.”

The boss thought his side were denied a clear penalty only minutes after they had equalised, but he defended the referee and instead cursed his side’s luck.

“I think the game changed on a penalty decision which we did not get,” he said.

“Andrew Bulford ran into the box and was blatantly tripped up. I was watching the referee and he did not see it, then they go up the field and score, and that is our luck at the moment.

“We should have had another penalty yet they go and make it 2-1.”

He added: “We are limited with our options and are still in the market to try and bring some players in but at this moment in time, no one is moving.

“We did a lot of good things in that game and I still cannot believe we have lost it.

“Yes, people will say there were some positives, whilst others will say we are making progress – but progress and positives don’t get points and that is the stark reality of where we are at this time.

“We are in transition but we have got to be careful that we do not fall into a rut of losing, and that is a concern.

“The central defenders will be wondering how we have conceded three goals, but when you give the ball away and make mistakes you put pressure on your back four.

“They have had five chances and scored three. We have had countless number of chances and scored with a penalty, and that was the difference between the two sides.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game, it was a good contest, but you get what you deserve.

“The rub of the green is not going for us. Against good sides you cannot make mistakes otherwise they will punish you, and we have been punished off a good side.”