Irish A and Newsham Side Club early leaders in BVPA

The Blyth Valley Pool Association, sponsored by Breakers Pool Bar and the Comrades Club, sees Irish A stand alone in top spot of the Super League while Newsham Side Club lead the Premier League table.

Super League

Annitsford Irish A 10 Sun Inn 2

The home team were on fire with Chris Gill and Matt Brannan hitting three from three while team captain Jason Ritson was also in fine form winning both his frames as the champions recorded their third win of the season. Sun players had their opportunities to get more frames but were unable to take them. Irish A open up a four-point lead at the top of the table with 29 points whilst Sun Inn are eighth on nine.

Bedlington Station 6 Seahorse A 6

Another close game played in great spirits with the teams level after 12 frames. Seahorse A captain Kevin Barker with a hat-trick of wins on the night sealed the man of the match award. Station stay second on 25 points whilst Seahorse A drop to fourth on 21 points.

Seahorse B 2 Breakers A 10

Men against boys and a bit of a tricky table were some of the comments on this match as Gregg Robinson, Karl Buck, Trevor Brewis and Gav Slaughter were a quartet of Breakers A players with 100 per cent records, which ensured the away team got the win. Breakers A are fifth on 13 points following their fist Super League victory, while Seahorse B are ninth on six.

Comrades Club B 9 Wharton Arms 3

Comrades edged the first set 3-2, but took the next 4-1 before winning both scotch doubles. Kevin McGarry, Gary Wilson and James Taylor were all three from three for the home team, whilst Gav Stewart was Wharton’s star man with two from three and was unlucky not to finish with a 100 per cent record on the night. Comrades move up a place to third on 24 points whilst Wharton Arms are sixth on 13.

Premier League

Bank Top 3 Breakers D 9

Star men on the night were Jamie Spratt and Andrew Cunningham who smashed in three points each as Breakers D team bounced back from the previous week’s disappointing result. Breakers D are now third on 22 points and Bank Top fifth on 18.

Breakers B 2 Newsham Side Club 10

Side Club beat Breakers B, taking both singles sets 4-1 and then winning both scotch doubles frames to seal their third win in a row. Dave Hewitson and Max Joyce were 100 per cent on the night with three from three, whilst team-mates Michael Storrar and Gary Schulz were both two from two. Side Club head the Premier League table with a seven-point lead on 29 points whilst Breakers B are seventh with ten.

Breakers C 6 Old Percy Team 6

The top game in the Premier League ended in a draw after a cracking match which left both teams in the top four. C Lamb was the only 100 per cent player on the night with one from one, whilst Paul Jobson, Mac McPherson and Chris Connor were all two from three for the home team with Vince Palmer matching them as the visitors’ star player on the night. Breakers C are fourth on 19 points, but Old Percy Team are second on 22.

South Beach 9 Annitsford Irish B 3

Jeremy Vincent and Barry Marshall were on form, hitting three from three each, which ensured a great result for South Beach Pub, who recorded their first win of the season against a depleted Irish B team. South Beach move up to sixth on 13 points and Irish B drop to eighth on nine.