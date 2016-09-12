Irish A and Top Club lead the way in BVPA leagues

The Blyth Valley Pool Association, sponsored by Breakers Pool & Blyth Comrades Club, saw teams playing the second round of fixtures in the 2016-17 season.

Super League

Sun Inn 6 Comrades B 6

Comrades took the first game only for the Sun to take three of the next four. Comrades bounced back to take the second set by an identical scoreline. Sun pairing of Kevin Little and Scott Jackson took the first of the scotch doubles only for Kevin McGarry and Gary Wilson to take the final game to seal the draw. The man of the match honours went to Comrades’ Wilson with three from three, including a first visit clearance in the singles. Teammate McGarry was two from three, as were Sun trio of Lee Cook, Little and Jackson. Comrades B are fourth on 15 points and Sun Inn seventh on seven points.

Comrades A 2 Irish A 10

A big away win for reigning Super League champions Irish A saw them return to top spot with 19 points. Highlights included a break and dish from John Wilson and Matt Brannan clearing up form a dry break. Comrades A are eighth on five points.

Wharton Arms 4, Station 8

Wharton Arms’ Gav Stewart was the home team’s star man with a hat-trick of wins, but it was not enough as Wharton were beaten by one of the perennial favourites for the title. Bedlington Station are second on 19 points while Wharton are sixth on ten points.

Seahorse A 7 Sports D 5

Seahorse A have got off to a flying start this season with back to back victories taking them up to third place on 15 points, the latest a narrow 7-5 victory over Sports D. In a match with a lot of close frames, it could of gone either way. A hat-trick of wins from Sports D captain Phil Welch was not enough to get the visitors past the winning post. Sports Club D are fifth on 11 points.

Premier League

Old Percy Team 8 Breakers B 4

Old Percy team got their second 8-4 win of the season in a reverse fixture at Breakers Pool Bar. Connor Hickson and Ian Oliver shared the man of the match honours with three wins apiece. Old Percy are second on 16 points whilst Breakers B are eighth on eight points.

Breakers E 3 Bank Top 9

Bank Top looked to be cruising to a big win, but Breakers E took two of the next five frames to trail 8-2 going into the doubles, which were shared to see the visitors seal a 9-3 victory. Star player on the night was Bank Top’s Lee Bell with a hat-trick of wins including an eight-ball clearance in the first singles and a break and dish in the second set. D Thain was also three from three, whilst teammate Rory Mander and Andy Hogg from Breakers were both two from three. Bank Top are third on 15 points whilst Breakers E are sixth on nine points.

Breakers D 5 Breakers C 7

It was a cracking derby at Breakers that saw the C team take a massive 6-1 lead only for the D team to stage a comeback and push the match all the way. Breakers C’s Paul Jobson, two from two, Darren Hall, two from two, and new recruit Sarah Jane Perry, one from one, were all 100 per cent on the night. Breakers C are fourth on 13 points while the D team are fifth, also with 13 points.

Side Club 11 Phoenix 1

Side Club emphasised the spirit of the BVPA by giving Phoenix some support and coaching on refereeing as the newest BVPA members find their feet in the Premier League. With a little more run of the green, the visitors could easily have taken a few more frames off their more experienced opponents. Sharing the man of the match honours were Phil Chadwick, Dave Hewitson and BVPA chairman Michael Storrar. Max Joyce and Trevor Chadwick were both two from three. Side Club top the Premier League with 19 points, whilst the Phoenix are ninth on five points.