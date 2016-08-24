Jason wins bronze medal at European Youth Athletics Championships

An Ashington High School pupil won a bronze medal at the European Youth Athletics Championships.
Jason Nicholson was part of the British Athletics Youth Team competing at the event in Tbilisi, Georgia.
The seventeen-year-old Gateshead Harrier competed in the 110m hurdles and reached the final where he ran a personal best to secure a bronze medal in a time of 13.45.
His time places him sixth on the 2016 world youth rankings and second on the UK all time youth ranking.
