Morpeth Town ready to face Blyth Spartans in the FA Cup

Blyth Spartans play host to FA Vase holders Morpeth Town on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA cup.

A number of players have played for both sides over the years, as there will be a return to Croft Park for Town’s Paul Robinson and Damien Mullen, while Blyth’s Ryan Hutchinson and Matty Wade have both played for Morpeth.

The FA Vase holders have already accounted for Seaham Red Star, North Shields and Colwyn Bay in the competition, while Blyth Spartans defeated fellow Evo-Stick league members Frickley Athletic.

Both sides are in top form at the moment with Blyth seeing off Sutton Coldfield at the weekend 5-0 and Morpeth toppling Northern league champions Shildon, who were previously unbeaten.

A big crowd is expected with the match kicking off at 3pm.