New Ashington signing Dormand delighted to get off the mark

Ashington’s new signing David Dormand made an immediate impact on his debut when he came off the bench and netted his first goal for the club in their victory at Albion Sports in the FA Vase on Saturday.

And afterwards, the 28-year-old health and safety advisor, signed from Ebac Northern League second division side Team Northumbria, spoke of his delight.

“It was fantastic to get off the mark,” he said.

“I had a little bit of time to put the chance away and the goal took a bit of pressure off us.

“There were claims from Albion for offside but I didn’t think I was.”

Ashington-born Dormand admitted he had to have ‘a little think’ before deciding it was a ‘no brainer’ to join the Woodhorn Lane-based outfit.

“I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to join Ashington as they are one of the most local teams to myself and over the years have been a big club,” he added.

“They have gone quite far in competitions such as the FA Vase, but when I got the chance to link up with them, I had to have a little think.

“Team Northumbria have got a great set of lads and I had a smashing couple of years with them, and I have no doubt in stating that I think they are going to get promoted.

“That was at the back of my mind, but really it was a bit of a no brainer to join up with Ashington at the end.”

The Cramlington-based striker, who has also played West Allotment Celtic in the ENL’s first division, continued: “It was nice to score my first goal because that is the hardest one to get and it is quite easy to play up front with Ben Harmison because he’s a real handful and will provide a lot of opportunities for other players.”

Manager Steve Harmison said: “David has scored goals in the second division and today he got one chance and put it away.

“It was a hard game for him to come into because we were against it, but we put him on as we had to try and get someone else up top.

“I thought Ben [Harmison] was excellent, although we isolated him far too much, but when David came on he helped Ben and got his goal.

“Ben occupied defenders and brought Scott Gunn and Lee McAndrew into play and had a good game for his first outing on a Saturday this season.

“We thought Dormand would give us something extra. He has come from Team Northumbria, is a bit similar to Andrew Bulford, and we are pleased to have him.”