New Hartley blood 11 new players and win a thriller against Darlington

League champions New Hartley started the new season by handing 11 debuts for their home game against Darlington youth team.

The visitors started well and went close a few times in the opening 20 minutes, but keeper Callum Harley was in excellent form.

For Hartley, Ryan Hucks and Dan Bennett worked tirelessly in midfield, and leading up to half-time they went close with Dab McGuire and Kieran Brannen having chances.

On the stroke of half-time a great goal line clearance by Hartley’s Kris Sands kept the scores level.

In the second half, great work by Jay Hornsby created an opening for Regan Paterson and he put Hartley ahead.

Darlington were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute which Ethan Harker tucked away, but the action was far from over as there were three goals in the final four minutes.

Brannen set up Joe Threlfall to put New Hartley back in front and then a Brannen free kick made it 3-1.

But Darlington were not finished and Dale Milburn made the fnal score 3-2 to New Hartley as he scored in the final minute.