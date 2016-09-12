North End Trap through in Sunday Minor Cup

Broomhill North End Trap reached the second round of the NFA Sunday Minor Cup with a 7-0 home win over Ellington Plough.

Darren Smith led the scoring for the Trap with five, with further goals from Craig Keen and John Charlton.

In the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League section of the David Chrichton Memorial Cup, Bedlington Social Club reached the final with a 6-0 home win against Ashington Station Lounge. Goals came from Joe Bolam (3), Craig Webb (2) and Stephen Johnson. They will now meet the winners from the Cramlington Sunday League in the final on September 25 at Bedlington Terriers’ ground.

In round one of the SA Randolph Cup, Ashington Town Central went down after extra time by the odd goal in seven against Cramlington Green. On target for Central were Carl Stobbart, Scott Neal and Bradley Higging, while Mathew Cowther, Louis Sneddon, Stephen Short and Jordan Leonard scored for Green.

Round one of the Saints Shield saw wins for Guide Post SC and Whitehouse Ashington. Guide Post won at Ashington Sporting by the odd goal in seven. Adam Ord, Stuart Arkle and Tommy Wilkinson scored for Sporting Club. Mathew Wilkinson (2), Craig Thompson and Andrew McLennen for Social Club.

Whitehouse beat Shakespeare Taven 7-2. Jack Streener and Michael Straker scored for Shakespeare, but goals for Kurtis Bell (2), Stephen Key, Tony Messenger, Jordan Hancock, Jordan Lashley and Joe Thompson won it for Whitehouse.

In the premier division, Blyth Town Sunday had a superb 5-1 win at home against Ashingto RAOB, who had Michael Angus scoring the consolation. Goals for Blyth came from Mathew Crook (2), Robert Ridley, Ross Gilchrist and Jordan Miller.

Earsdon Red Lion and Newsham Victory played out a 2-2 draw. Jonathan Spoors and Ryan Walton scored for Lion while Connor Vincent and Chris Coppen replied for Vic.

In division one, Marden Residents won 2-0 at home against Morpeth Conservative Club with Kevin Salmon and Barry Buckley on target.