Penalty was blatant no-brainer – Morpeth Town boss Gray

Morpeth Town co-manager Nick Gray believes the penalty which earned his side a draw against Ashington was “blatant”.

And he also feels his side should have had another one moments later when another player handled the ball in the penalty area.

Gray admitted that he was pleased with a point from the bank holiday Monday meeting, and felt a draw was a fair result on the day.

“Blatant, the ball has went to him (Lee McAndrew), it’s hit his hand, he has controlled it with his hand in the box, it’s a no-brainer,” he said.

“That’s the problem you have,” Gray said after being asked about the second penalty shout.

“When somebody complains, it is going to take a brave referee to give two penalties.

“I’m pleased with a point I suppose in the end, I think we were the better team by far in the first-half, and there was only one team that was going to win it at half-time.

“Second half we give teams chances, and we give them an horrendous goal and when teams get their noses in front, it is always going to be hard to get back into it.”

The co-manager stated that the “whole group” need to step up their game, whether that is management, backroom staff, committee or players.

He added: “Nothing come easy, you’ve got to earn the right to win games, we are thinking we can turn up and we will be alright.

“We have made changes in the seven games in August because of whatever work commitments people have had and suspensions.

“But how many players have earned their shirt at the minute? Not many, they know that, we know that.

“At the minute, I don’t know if we’re feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves or the fitness, but we’ve got to iron out a couple things in there.

“I’m sure by September we will be back rosy and we will be looking to move on, we aren’t in the (FA) Vase until November.”

Morpeth Town welcome Evo-Stick Division One North side Colwyn Bay to Craik Park on Saturday, and Gray wants his side to get something from that game.

“We have a lot of league games to play and we’ve got a great FA Cup tie on Saturday, at home, which will be good prize money for the club,” he said.

“We need to try and get a positive result and work hard, but it only comes when you work hard and them games you know you’ve got to.”