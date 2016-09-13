Singh hits third ton of season as Ashington win 18th game

Ani Singh struck his third century of the season as Ashington racked up their 18th win of the campaign against Percy Main on Saturday.

Singh struck 11 boundaries and three sixes in an excellently compiled 108 from 113 deliveries and shared a second wicket stand of 109 with Jack Jessop (39) before being bowled by Sunda in the 40th over.

Ben O’Brien (30), Sean McCafferty (37), Daniel Grant (24 not out) and Callum Storey (20 not out) also figured as the Colliers smashed 287-6 from their 50 overs.

Ashington immediately made inroads into the home innings and had them 13-3 inside five overs with Storey removing Anthony Hornby and Michael Phillips via catches from McCafferty and Grant, and Taylor being bowled by Matty Collins.

However, Percy Main made a great recovery through the efforts of David Anderson and Barry Stewart, who put on 218 for the fourth wicket.

And whilst Anderson, with nine fours and three sixes, struck an 116-ball unbeaten 115, Stewart (13 fours and one six) was caught by McCafferty from the penultimate ball of the match only four runs short of a ton.

On Saturday Ashington face Lanchester at Langwell Crescent in their final league match of the season.

Percy Main 8 points

Ashington 17 points