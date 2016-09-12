South East Northumberland Friday Darts League

Latest results from the South East Northumberland Friday Darts League.

Seghill Comms ‘A’ 8 Seghill Comms ‘B’ 3 (team game winner: Seghill Comms ‘A’); Blyth Comms 8 Blyth Seahorse 3 (Blyth Seahorse); Village Club 9 Astley Arms 2 (Village Club); Terrace Club v Irish Club and Clef & Cask v Benedictine, postponed.

180s: Bob McGregor (Blyth Comrades).

