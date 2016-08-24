Thornaby the visitors to Blyth Town before derby with Bedlington

After playing their last few games away, Blyth Town FC return to South Newsham on Saturday where Teessiders Thornaby are the visitors.

Having secured a 1-1 score against league leaders Stockton Town last Saturday, despite torrential rain, manager Mick Connors says the team is on its way back to full strength.

He said: “Since the beginning of the season, we have had a number of our key players out with injury, but we are hoping to welcome them back by the weekend along with the announcement of a couple of new signings.

“Being first time in the Northern League, Blyth Town FC has done well against the long timers who have a wealth of experience on us, and Thornaby has enjoyed a good start to the season.

“The team have looked strong in training and with the return of players like Day and Moran we should be back up to speed in no time.

“Despite last week’s draw against Stockton, I was satisfied with the team’s performance against a very good Stockton team who will be there or there about by the end of the season.”

Following the home game against Thornaby on Saturday, Blyth Town will play its first big derby game of the season away to Bedlington Terriers on bank holiday Monday (August 29).

Supporters can pay £5 on the door at the South Newsham club, which includes a complimentary drink from the clubhouse bar, and concessions are available by contacting the club on 07710 715045.