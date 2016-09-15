Two new signings for Blyth Town FC

Blyth Town FC have signed two new players to join their Northern League first division squad.

Former Bedlington Terriers captain Tony Stephenson has joined the division two team, as well as the club bringing back ex-Town centre forward Ian Lee following a stint playing for clubs such as Morpeth Town and Whitley Bay.

An established Northern League player, Stephenson has previously played for Ashington and Bedlington the last few seasons after a stint in the professional ranks for Adelaide in Australia.

Playing in the 2010 FA Vase Cup finals for Whitley Bay, Lee returned to the club after spending a year with West Allotment and New Fordley, and notably scored the winning goal against Walker FC that handed Blyth Town its first ever Northern Alliance title.

Blyth Town first team manager Mick Connors said: “As a team we are becoming stronger, more determined and are starting to make other clubs and players develop an interest in us.

“To be able to get these two incredible talents to join or return to the team has been fantastic for us and we hope will only further strengthen our position within the Ebac Northern League.

“Even in the last few games they have played with Blyth Town, they had made an immediate impact in the dynamics and are an asset to the team.”