Unlucky 13 for Shakespeare as Dawson scores seven for Marsden

In the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League premier division, Bedlington Market Tavern won at home 5-1 against Ashington Town Central.

On target for Tavern were Callum Donohoe, Reece Farrell, Rob Eastway, Jason Wilson and Michael Walton, with Gavin Armstrong scoring Central’s consolation goal.

Earsdon Red Lion had a good 5-2 win at home over Bedlington Social Club. Leading the scoring was Ryan Walton (2) with further goals came from Brian Watson, Michael Butcher and Connor Hoyle. Joe Moscrop and Josh Monahan scored for Social Club.

Division one saw Marden Residents beat new side Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern, who had no answer to Marden’s firepower as they scored 13 to Shakspeare’s two. Mathew Dawson scored seven for Residents, with Phil McFarlane hitting a hat-trick and Chris Ridgeway, Kevin Salmom and Barry Buckley also on target. Goals for the visitors came from Brandon Lawson and James Davison.

Ashington Station Lounge won 6-1 at home against Bebside Inn with Richard Stobbart (3), Chad Miller (2) and Jack Taylor on target. David Long scored for Bebside.

Ellington Plough went down at home 7-2 against High Street. Jack Travers and Jack Hunter scored for the Plough, but goals from Anthony Goldie (3), Chris Laidlaw (3) and Scott Mordue won it.

Guide Post Social Club went down at home by the odd goal in five against Whitehouse, who had Curtis Bell (2) and a Michael Freathy penalty as their markers. Daryl Wood and Andrew McLennen replied for Social Club.

Morpeth Conservative Club also went down at home, 5-1 against Ashington Sporting Club. Alex Laviers scored for Morpeth while Tommy Wilkinson (3), Adam Ord and Adam Mavin found the target for Sporting Club.