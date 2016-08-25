Wade lambastes Spartans for ‘terrible’ Ashton result

Blyth Spartans boss Tom Wade described Tuesday night’s 3-3 draw with Ashton United a “terrible result” after seeing his side surrender the lead late on in unfortunate circumstances.

United striker Lee Gaskell was able to charge down Peter Jeffries’ clearance from Gavin Caines’ back pass, with the ball falling favourably for him to slot home an 82nd minute equaliser.

And Wade was left feeling deflated at the final whistle, following a “flat” performance from his players and the normally vocal Croft Park faithful.

Wade said: “It’s a terrible result. We only managed to take a point when we could have had three quite easily.

“We didn’t play well. We didn’t play badly, but we didn’t play as well as we do normally.

“I just think we were flat from the start. The crowd was flat and the whole night was flat really.

“We needed the crowd to help us to get going. I know some supporters will say that it’s up to the players to get them going, but we’ve just got to get together and really make some noise in this place.

“We started terribly and, sometimes, you need the crowd to get you going. However, the crowd looked nervous, we looked nervous and, for whatever reason, we couldn’t give ourselves a lift.

“At times, the crowd were excellent. However, they’ve got to see when we’re down and pick us back up with their fantastic support.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Spartans gaffer though as he feels the disappointment at the Robins result shows just how far the club has risen in recent seasons.

Wade added: “To be disappointed with just a draw against Ashton is a good indication of just how far we have came as a team in recent years, because I do think we are one of the best sides in the league.

“It’s a bad point, but we’ll take it at the end of the day.”

Both sides were left frustrated in added time at the end of the second half, when Jack Dorney was brought down in the Blyth box before Daniel Maguire was sandwiched in the Ashton area.

Referee Michael Andrews failed to give either side a penalty, but Wade believes that both incidents should have resulted in a spot-kick.

He said: “I think both shouts were penalties. I spoke to their manager, who was also their goalkeeper, at the end and he said our one was a definite penalty.

“The way it looked, I also thought their one was a penalty as well. It’s probably evened itself out but, if the referee gives one of them, that team would have gone on to win.”

Spartans now face another long away trip on Saturday, when they travel to Grantham Town and Wade is confident that the league’s fourth-placed side can return to winning ways on the road.

Wade said: “I always think we’re going to win. I never ever think we’re going to lose.

“I hate losing and I’m just so positive about the club at the moment. We’ve got top quality players across the park and we’ll be looking to use as many of them as we can in the next two games over the bank holiday weekend.

“We’ve got a good squad and Robbie [Dale] hasn’t really started yet. Once he gets off the ground again, he’ll carry us again this season.”

Having missed out on recording his 100th win at the club, Wade will get another chance to become a Spartans centurion at the weekend.

However, he is adamant that his is only interested in his side’s success and has no time for personal milestones.

Wade insisted: “I’m not really one for stats, to be honest. I’m just happy to be Blyth’s manager.

“It’s a privilege to be Blyth manager, because I’m a Blyth supporter. I just want the club to do well and if I win or someone else does, I’m not bothered - as long as the club is winning.

“We’ve got the chance to do something special this season, which we should have done last season had the squad not been too short. For me, I just want to do it for the lads.

“As long as the lads are winning games and are happy, I’m over the moon.”