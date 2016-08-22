Weather forces abandonment of Blyth cricket games

Blyth Cricket Club’s game at Gems on Saturday was called off mid-morning and both sides were awarded five points.

In the league standings, Kirkley gained a point on Blyth, a bowling point, from their abandoned game against Berwick.

Next Saturday Blyth’s official home game against Ulgham will be played at Ulgham’s ground at 1pm, and the second team game away to Ulgham seconds will be played on Sunday with a 1.30pm start.

Blyth seconds’ game on Saturday was abandoned after 20 overs with Gems seconds on 103-3. Blyth gained six points and Gems seven points.