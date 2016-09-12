Williams delighted for players as Ashington win cup final

Ashington Cricket Club skipper Greg Williams thought his side were ‘exceptional’ as they lifted the Smithson Cup for the first time with a seven-wicket victory over Tynedale on Sunday afternoon.

Having clinched the Go North East Northumberland & Tyneside Senior League Cup earlier in the season and then the championship crown last week, Williams saw his side complete a hat-trick of trophies for the season at South Northumberland’s superb and sunbaked Roseworth Terrace ground.

And Williams admitted that the day could not have gone better, including the toss of the coin.

“Obviously Tynedale’s professional Patrick Matautaava got a big score against us in a cup match earlier in the season when they were batting second,” he said.

“It was a good wicket and we didn’t know what a good score would be on a big ground with a fast outfield, so it was always the plan to put them in if I won the toss, which I did, where we could see what the pitch played like.

“We have fielded and bowled well all season, but today was probably our best ever, it was exceptional.

“The ground fielding, catching and the bowling all came off and I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the lads.

“Thomas Cant batted well for them, but to keep Tynedale down to 95 was an unbelievable effort.”

Williams explained why he faced the first ball in the Colliers reply.

“I had to go to work and that’s why I opened the batting,” he said.

“But in the middle again, Jack Jessop, Ben O’Brien and Ben Harmison have performed just as they have done all season.

“We have played some good cup cricket this year, beating some Premier League teams like Tynemouth and Benwell Hill along the way to get to the final.

“It was a great win and the lads deserved it.”

Williams, however, will be asking his side for one final push when they host Lanchester at Langwell Crescent on Saturday – the last day of the season.

“Again it will be a big game,” he said. “I have told the players I will on their backs because the target now is to go through the league programme unbeaten.

“I will be demanding nothing less than 100 per cent effort and I’m sure I’ll get it, and if we were to end with a win, it would be the icing on the cake.”