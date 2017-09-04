Agonising loss for Ashington in season opener

Richmond 29-28 Ashington RFC

This was a hugely entertaining but ultimately disappointing start to the season.

In Ashington’s first ever visit to Richmond both sides started at a frenetic pace and played open attacking rugby throughout the game.

Richmond took a 5-0 lead after 10 minutes with a flowing move resulting in a try in the corner. Ash immediately bounced back with a strong run from Rutherford, and after 25 minutes a quickly taken tap penalty saw Jake McKay side step his man and race through the gap to score a well taken try he converted, to give Ash a 5-7 lead.

Five minutes later Ashington extended their lead when full back John Tuck ran an excellent line after a strong run by Josh Weeks well supported by Johnny Storey and Jake McKay who converted Tuck’s try. Ash then conceded two tries before half time and despite late pressure and turned around 17-14 down.

Ash started the second half strongly but an interception saw Richmond go the length of the field to extend their lead to 22-14.

Ash fought back and had a period of sustained pressure, missing several scoring opportunities before McKay crossed for his second try which he converted to give a 22-21 score line and set up an exciting final quarter.

A missed tackle in the back row enabled the home side to extend their lead with a converted try but with 7 minutes to go strong runs from Tuck, Harrigan, Gibson and Ashingtons man of the match Whitworth saw Harrigan crash over from 5m for a try converted by Storey.