Agony in defeat for Ashington

Winlaton 26-22 Ashington RFC

For the second week running Ashington lost a game they could have won.

Ash playing up the hill and against a bigger Winlaton pack started strongly with Beattie, Harrigan, Johnson and skipper Newman all carrying strongly. A great jinking run by Merryweather up the right wing was supported by Jarvis who crossed for a try to give Ash a deserved 0-5 lead.

Winlaton came back strongly and only fantastic covering tackles by Tuck and Dodds saved a certain Winlaton try. From the resultant scrum the home side crossed for a converted try to give them a 7-5 lead.

Merryweather following up a clever kick through by Jarvis controlled the ball to cross for Ashingtons second try after 28 minutes.

Ash had influential skipper Newman sin binned after 35 minutes, the sin binning proving costly for Ashington who conceded 3 tries in his absence, two before half time and one straight after. During this period Ashington missed too many tackles, giving Winlaton forwards a period of domination and the home side a 26-10 lead.

Ash fought their way back into the game, and with Winlaton now a man down Ashingtons man of the match Harrigan crashed over for a deserved try. Newman added a fourth try for the visitors from a pushover as Ashingtons forwards took advantage of the extra man in the scrum, Newmans try was converted by Jarvis to make the score 26-22 to Winlaton.

Ashington continued to press for the winning try but indiscipline and a couple of silly penalties cost Ashington when deep in the Winlaton 22.

Ash came away from this game with 2 bonus points for scoring 4 tries and losing by less than 7 points but could have had 5, missed tackles and the yellow card costing them dearly.

This week Ashington are at home the Whitley Bay Rockcliff