Ashington boxer Josh Johnstone brings welterweight belt back to Wansbeck

Ashington born boxer Josh Johnstone brought the welterweight belt back to Wansbeck last week after beating John Spencer.

Spencer, the Manchester based journeyman, with over 300 bouts to his name, boxed for the REPS club in Wallsend but lost to the teenager from Wansbeck after four two minute rounds. Johnstone’s coach, Alan Buller said: “A lot of coaches in the area are of the opinion that Josh could have a good chance to turn professional.

“They think he has got the ability and his performances have drawn a lot of comments. Spencer is a good hitter but Josh did superbly well and boxed clever with good combinations.”

In June, Johnstone will defend his belt in a bout at the Park Hotel in Tynemouth then the following month will meet Tommy Henderson for the light welter weight belt at the Federation Breweries at Dunston. Meanwhile Dan Sherwood - also from Ashington - lost on a points decision in his first ever bout for the club.