Ashington end season with defeat to Whitby

Ashington 12 Whitby 20

Ashington ended their season with a disappointing loss at home to Whitby.

Yet again Ashington started poorly conceding 2 converted tries and 2 penalties to turn around at half time 0-20 down. This could have been more if not for a couple of outstanding tackles from Andrew Elliot and Nathan Whitworth.

The second half saw Ashington dominate for long periods, strong runs from Harrigan, Dickinson and Johnson in the first 5 minutes set up a ruck 5 metres out, Whitby clearing from the resulting penalty.

Ash continued to press, with Harrigan, Rosser and Merryweather all featuring, Mitchell Brown then crashed through only to be held up over the try line. On the 60 minute mark Ashington finally got some reward for their endeavours when skipper Newman drove over for a try from a 5 metre scrum.

Whitby had a good attacking spell, fortunately for Ashington great covering and clearance by scrum half Connor Nichol prevented a certain try.

Nichol, a half time replacement was proving very effective and from his second sniping run Harrigan drove over for Ashingtons second try, with Elliots conversion giving a 12-20 scoreline, the referee mistakenly blew for full time with four minutes remaining on the clock bringing a premature end to the season.

Whilst Ashington have had their best season in several years, post Christmas the results have been disappointing and probably reflect the lack of numbers at training, something that needs to be put right in pre season so that next seasons results reflect the teams potential ability.

Ashingtons final fixture is the traditional veterans game Saturday 6 May followed by the clubs presentation night.