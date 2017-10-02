Ashington find it tough going in Ryton defeat

Ryton 50-13 Ashington RFC

Ashington started strongly and two driving runs by Johnson followed by a Henderson run resulted in an early Ashington penalty well stuck by Mckay to give Ashington a 0-3 lead.

Ashington extended their lead after 12 minutes when a clever back move saw winger John Tuck dance through two covering defenders and race 40 meters for an excellent try, giving Ash a 0-8 lead.

That was Ashingtons last real attacking move of the first half as they struggled to get possession.

Despite dominating the rest of the half Ryton were unable to convert their pressure into points due to Ashingtons committed defence. Ryton did score a converted try mid way through the first half and a penalty after 30 minutes and it wasn’t until the last play of the half before they managed their second try to give them a 15–8 half time lead.

Ash started the second half strongly and runs from Tuck, who looked dangerous every time he had the ball, Johnson, Newman and Jarvis were all stopped within 10 meters of the Ryton try line.

After 12 minutes of the second half the home side extended their lead with a converted try to give them a 22-8 lead. Even at this stage there was no hint of the collapse that was to follow as a determined Henderson run was awarded with a penalty 20 meters out. Ashington opted to kick for touch rather than take 3 points, the resulting 5 meter lineout was not straight and Ryton managed to clear their lines.

Ash were conceding too many penalties and Ryton took full advantage adding a further 4 tries in the last 25 minutes as Ashingtons defensive organisation fell apart and too many tackles were missed.

Ash did manage a consolation try after quick Jarvis thinking set up Jake Mckay for a well taken try.

On a positive note Ash gave a debut to Stephen Parsons who had a promising game in the centre and Matty Tanney played his second match after a long absence from the game.

Ash have another difficult away game at Sedgefield next week and will look to address their defensive issues in training this week.

Ash 2s lost 27-20 at home to Ryton