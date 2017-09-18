Ashington go down to leaders Acklam

Ashington Rugby travelled to top-of the-table side Acklam with a much changed side due to unavailabilities and injuries.

Powerful running by the Acklam backs tested the Ashington defence time and again and they scored three tries for an early 17-0 lead.

Johnson managed to go over for Ashington to reduce the deficit to 17-5, but Acklam came back with another another try and penalty. Arkle darted over for another Ashington try, and at half-time it was 25-10.

In the second half the teams exchanged tries, Storey going over for Ashington, McKay converting.

McKay then went over himself and converted again for 32-24, but then they faltered and Acklam picked up the pacing, taking advantage to run in a further five tries, giving a final score of 63-24.

On Saturday Ashington face Darlington at home.