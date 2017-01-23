Ashington RFC beat basement side Seaton Carew in high-scoring encounter

Basement side Seaton Carew had several players back from long term injury and proved a stern test for Ashington in their Durham Northumberland Division 2 encounter.

Having recorded a good victory against Winlaton in their last game, Seaton started strongly and scored after 12 minutes with a converted try.

Ashington almost struck back immediately when winger Weeks was unlucky not to get a touch down after a Dodds kick ahead.

On 15 minutes Ashington scored the first of three tries for Harrigan, this one from a catch and drive at a lineout.

Almost from the kick-off, after good recycling from Ashington, Cory Whitworth raced on to a kick ahead to outstrip the defence to score in the corner.

The minutes later, after good pressure from Ashington from series of five-metre scrums, Harrigan scored again.

Ashington scrum-half Nichol then had to leave the pitch due to a head injury, but Lloyd came on having resumed his rugby career after some 18 months away.

Just before half-time Seaton Carew launched a good attack and scored to a try from a five-metre penalty, but immediately from the kick-off Ashington were awarded a series of penalties in the attacking five-metre area and Harrigan scored his third try for a 22-14 half-time lead.

Ashington were first to score in the second half after a blind-side move saw winger Weeks crash over, but the visitors struck back on the hour with a try to take the score to 27-19.

This was closely followed by an excellent try by Cory Whitworth, who collected a kick ahead by the visitors from their 22-metre area and ran back at the opposition, chipping over the defence and winning the race to touchdown to take score to 32-19.

Seaton again came back with a try on 70 minutes to move within six.

Then Ashington scored an excellent try through the backs by Nathan Whitworth after great handling.

The game seemed secured at 39-26, however, with Ashington pressing again on the visitors try line, the referee was unsighted when the Seaton winger got away with a deliberate knock-on and raced the length of the field to score an unconverted try to leave final score 39-31 to Ashington.

Ashington seconds had a close match away to Alnwick and lost 27-26.

This Saturday Ashington are away to Redcar.