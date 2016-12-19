Ashington RFC defeat North Shields

Ashington go into the Christmas break after their third win in four games with a 25-21 home victory over north Shields.

The home side dominated the first half and were leading 18-0 at half time.

Fly half Owen Jarvis started the scoring with a neatly taken drop goal after Menzies and Dickinson had combined well to set up a good attacking position.

After 20 minutes a good run by Dickinson set up the supporting Menzies for Ashingtons first try, converted from wide out by Jarvis.

Ash were at this stage dominating possession and territory, with the back row outstanding and a blindside break by Jarvis created space for winger Josh Weeks to power over for a try in the corner.

The game should have been over as a contest by half time but Ashington spurned a number of further try scoring opportunities.

The second half started in much the same fashion as the first half but it was North Shields who scored first with a converted try.

This was followed with a second try after Jarvis was penalised for dissent.

This converted try brought North Shields right back into the game with an 18-14 score line.

Ash had a further period of sustained pressure and a good lineout take by Moffatt saw Menzies driven over for his second try, converted from wide out by Jarvis.

Ash leading 23-14 going into the final quarter had further chances to extend their lead and great tackling by Brown and Whitworth in the centre continued to break up any attacking opportunities the visitors had.

With the final play of the game Shields scored their third converted try, to give a slightly flattering 25-21 score line.

This was another highly promising performance by an improving Ashington side who can look forward to a good second half of the season.