Ashington RFC slump to heavy defeat at promotion chasing Redcar

Ashington chose a bad day to deliver their worst performance of the season away to Redcar, who are second top of the league.

Despite Ashington playing with the advantage of a diagonal wind behind them, Redcar’s strong running and some poor tackling left the visitors two tries down in the first ten minutes.

Redcar went on to score another three first half tries for a 31-0 interval lead.

Ashington coach John Goose rang the changes at half-time, bringing on all his replacements and making some positional changes. This certainly made an impact with the second half defence much improved. However, Redcar still found a way to score on 50 minutes with a converted try.

There then followed Ashington’s best spell in the match when they were camped in the Redcar 22-metre area for almost ten minutes, but resolute defence from the home side prevented Ashington from scoring.

Ashington full-back Dodds ran with purpose every time Redcar used the wind to kick long out of defence and made three runs each gaining over 50 metres.

Harrigan carried well for Ashington and the forwards were a match for their opponents in the set pieces.

Redcar managed only one more try to take the final score to 43-0.

There is no first team game this weekend but Ashington will look to get themselves back on track for the visit of Darlington on February 11, at 2.15pm.